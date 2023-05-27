Anthony Rizzo -- with an on-base percentage of .311 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on May 27 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .513, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

Rizzo has had a hit in 40 of 51 games this season (78.4%), including multiple hits 16 times (31.4%).

He has homered in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Rizzo has an RBI in 21 of 51 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (47.1%), including six multi-run games (11.8%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .368 AVG .222 .449 OBP .310 .605 SLG .302 8 XBH 3 5 HR 1 12 RBI 5 14/9 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 22 25 (86.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings