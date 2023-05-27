On Saturday, Harrison Bader (.175 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .250 with two triples, five home runs and three walks.

Bader has picked up a hit in 14 of 22 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a long ball in 22.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Bader has driven in a run in nine games this year (40.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (27.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In nine of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 .353 AVG .545 .389 OBP .545 .647 SLG 1.273 2 XBH 3 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 2/1 K/BB 0/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 9 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings