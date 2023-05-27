The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .655 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while batting .204.

In 15 of 33 games this year (45.5%) Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (12.1%).

He has homered in three games this season (9.1%), leaving the park in 3% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this year (12.1%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 33 games (18.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .150 AVG .242 .227 OBP .265 .175 SLG .273 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/3 K/BB 6/1 3 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 14 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings