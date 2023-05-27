Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .655 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while batting .204.
- In 15 of 33 games this year (45.5%) Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (12.1%).
- He has homered in three games this season (9.1%), leaving the park in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this year (12.1%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 33 games (18.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.150
|AVG
|.242
|.227
|OBP
|.265
|.175
|SLG
|.273
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 55 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Wacha (5-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.58 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.
