After hitting .179 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Higashioka and the New York Yankees take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .181.

Higashioka has a base hit in 13 of 23 games played this year (56.5%), but no multi-hit games.

In 13.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Higashioka has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (34.8%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (13.0%).

He has scored a run in seven of 23 games so far this year.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .167 AVG .238 .194 OBP .333 .400 SLG .286 3 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 11 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings