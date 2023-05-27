On Saturday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.188 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI) and the New York Yankees face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has six doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .199.

Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 6.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Cabrera has had an RBI in 10 games this year (22.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 15 games this season (34.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .172 AVG .222 .221 OBP .260 .297 SLG .289 4 XBH 3 2 HR 0 3 RBI 7 17/3 K/BB 7/3 3 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 19 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (42.1%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

