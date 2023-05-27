Saturday's contest features the New York Yankees (30-23) and the San Diego Padres (24-27) matching up at Yankee Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 3-2 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on May 27.

The probable pitchers are Luis Severino for the Yankees and Michael Wacha (5-1) for the Padres.

Yankees vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 3, Padres 2.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-3.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees are winless against the spread in their last three chances.

The Yankees have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 24 (63.2%) of those contests.

New York has entered 22 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 18-4 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York ranks 11th in the majors with 240 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees' 3.75 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Schedule