Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will meet Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 78 total home runs.

New York is 14th in baseball with a .414 slugging percentage.

The Yankees are 22nd in the majors with a .234 batting average.

New York has the No. 11 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (240 total runs).

The Yankees are 25th in MLB with a .307 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.

New York's 3.75 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.243).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will look to Luis Severino (0-0) in his second start of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Reds W 4-1 Away Luis Severino Hunter Greene 5/23/2023 Orioles W 6-5 Home Gerrit Cole Kyle Bradish 5/24/2023 Orioles L 9-6 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 5/25/2023 Orioles L 3-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 5/26/2023 Padres L 5-1 Home Randy Vasquez Joe Musgrove 5/27/2023 Padres - Home Luis Severino Michael Wacha 5/28/2023 Padres - Home Gerrit Cole Yu Darvish 5/29/2023 Mariners - Away Domingo Germán Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners - Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.