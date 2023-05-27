How to Watch the Yankees vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will meet Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 78 total home runs.
- New York is 14th in baseball with a .414 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees are 22nd in the majors with a .234 batting average.
- New York has the No. 11 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (240 total runs).
- The Yankees are 25th in MLB with a .307 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.
- New York's 3.75 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.243).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will look to Luis Severino (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/21/2023
|Reds
|W 4-1
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Greene
|5/23/2023
|Orioles
|W 6-5
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kyle Bradish
|5/24/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-6
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Tyler Wells
|5/25/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-1
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kyle Gibson
|5/26/2023
|Padres
|L 5-1
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Joe Musgrove
|5/27/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Michael Wacha
|5/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Yu Darvish
|5/29/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bryce Miller
|5/30/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Logan Gilbert
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
|6/2/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Clayton Kershaw
