The New York Yankees host the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Juan Soto and others in this contest.

Yankees vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Luis Severino Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Severino Stats

Luis Severino will take to the mound for the Yankees, his second start of the season.

Severino Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds May. 21 4.2 4 1 1 5 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Torres Stats

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI (50 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashing .263/.347/.458 so far this year.

Torres has hit safely in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .310 with three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 24 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Orioles May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 43 hits with nine doubles, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .287/.399/.627 on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles May. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds May. 20 4-for-4 1 0 3 5 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Soto Stats

Soto has 47 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 48 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .266/.422/.514 slash line so far this year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Nationals May. 25 1-for-1 2 0 0 1 0 at Nationals May. 24 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 23 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 vs. Red Sox May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has recorded 49 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .259/.353/.407 slash line so far this year.

Bogaerts has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Nationals May. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 at Nationals May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 23 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Red Sox May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

