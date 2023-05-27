The New York Yankees (30-23) take a three-game losing run into a home contest versus the San Diego Padres (24-27), at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luis Severino to the mound, while Michael Wacha (5-1) will answer the bell for the Padres.

Yankees vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (0-0, 1.93 ERA) vs Wacha - SD (5-1, 3.58 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino will get the start for the Yankees, his second of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits against the Cincinnati Reds.

He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of 1.93, a batting average against of .235 and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha

Wacha (5-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.58, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .230 against him.

Wacha is looking to build upon a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Wacha will try to build upon a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).

