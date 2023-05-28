Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge leads New York with 44 hits and an OBP of .396 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is second in slugging.
- Judge has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 25.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 43), and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.9% of his games this year, Judge has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (23.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 62.8% of his games this year (27 of 43), with two or more runs six times (14.0%).
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.250
|AVG
|.314
|.351
|OBP
|.390
|.469
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|6
|25/11
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|16
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (37.5%)
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (62.5%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (31.3%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Darvish (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.67), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 23rd in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
