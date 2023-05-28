The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo (.452 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .507, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and 27th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

In 78.8% of his 52 games this season, Rizzo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 17.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has had an RBI in 21 games this season (40.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (46.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .368 AVG .222 .449 OBP .310 .605 SLG .302 8 XBH 3 5 HR 1 12 RBI 5 14/9 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 22 26 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 11 (36.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 15 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 15 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

