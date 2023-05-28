The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Padres.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .257 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

LeMahieu will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer in his last games.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 33 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has homered in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 47), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this season (36.2%), LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.5%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 36.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.5%.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .303 AVG .245 .370 OBP .317 .576 SLG .358 9 XBH 4 4 HR 1 13 RBI 5 21/5 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 21 22 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (28.6%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

