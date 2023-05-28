Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is hitting .250 with two triples, five home runs and three walks.
- In 65.2% of his games this year (15 of 23), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (17.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 21.7% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Bader has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (39.1%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (26.1%).
- In nine of 23 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|.353
|AVG
|.545
|.389
|OBP
|.545
|.647
|SLG
|1.273
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|2/1
|K/BB
|0/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (66.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.67 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 35th, 1.130 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd.
