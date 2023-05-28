Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the San Diego Padres and Yu Darvish on May 28 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .206 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
  • In 47.1% of his games this season (16 of 34), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (11.8%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in five games this year (14.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 34 games (17.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
.150 AVG .242
.227 OBP .265
.175 SLG .273
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/3 K/BB 6/1
3 SB 1
20 GP 14
8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up 56 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Darvish (3-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 35th, 1.130 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd.
