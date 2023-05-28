On Sunday, Kyle Higashioka (.133 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI) and the New York Yankees play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Yankee Stadium

Yu Darvish

YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .173.

Higashioka has gotten a hit in 13 of 24 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

In three games this season, he has homered (12.5%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

Higashioka has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (eight of 24), with more than one RBI three times (12.5%).

He has scored a run in seven of 24 games so far this season.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .167 AVG .238 .194 OBP .333 .400 SLG .286 3 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 11 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

