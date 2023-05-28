Willie Calhoun -- hitting .200 with a double, a home run, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on May 28 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yu Darvish

YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun has three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .230.

Calhoun has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 29 games this season, with multiple hits in 13.8% of them.

In 10.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this year (24.1%), Calhoun has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight games this year (27.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .300 .259 OBP .333 .417 SLG .333 2 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 3 5/3 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 13 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

