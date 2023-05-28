Sunday's game that pits the New York Yankees (31-23) versus the San Diego Padres (24-28) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on May 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (5-0) to the mound, while Yu Darvish (3-3) will take the ball for the Padres.

Yankees vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 4, Padres 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Yankees have not covered in any of their last four games with a spread.

This season, the Yankees have won 25 out of the 39 games, or 64.1%, in which they've been favored.

New York has a record of 17-3, a 85% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

New York ranks 11th in the majors with 243 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.69).

Yankees Schedule