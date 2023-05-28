Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (31-23) will host Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (24-28) at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 28, with a start time of 1:35 PM ET.

The Padres are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Yankees (-145). New York is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The total for the contest is set at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (5-0, 2.53 ERA) vs Yu Darvish - SD (3-3, 3.67 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Padres game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (-145) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Gleyber Torres get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Yankees vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 39 times and won 25, or 64.1%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 19-4 (winning 82.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Padres have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (42.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Padres have been victorious one time in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Padres have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Yankees vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+130) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Willie Calhoun 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Yankees, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +500 - 2nd

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.