The New York Yankees (31-23) and San Diego Padres (24-28) play on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET at Yankee Stadium, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (5-0, 2.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Yu Darvish (3-3, 3.67 ERA).

Yankees vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (5-0, 2.53 ERA) vs Darvish - SD (3-3, 3.67 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole (5-0) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up five earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.53 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .215 in 11 games this season.

He has seven quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish

The Padres are sending Darvish (3-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

In nine games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.

Darvish is looking to collect his fifth quality start of the season.

Darvish will look to last five or more innings for his 10th straight appearance. He's averaging six innings per outing.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 35th, 1.130 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd.

