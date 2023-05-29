The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has an OPS of .880, fueled by an OBP of .376 and a team-best slugging percentage of .505 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

In 79.2% of his 53 games this season, Rizzo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has had at least one RBI in 41.5% of his games this season (22 of 53), with two or more RBI eight times (15.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 of 53 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .368 AVG .222 .449 OBP .310 .605 SLG .302 8 XBH 3 5 HR 1 12 RBI 5 14/9 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 22 27 (87.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 11 (35.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 6 (19.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 16 (51.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings