The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo has an OPS of .880, fueled by an OBP of .376 and a team-best slugging percentage of .505 this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
  • In 79.2% of his 53 games this season, Rizzo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rizzo has had at least one RBI in 41.5% of his games this season (22 of 53), with two or more RBI eight times (15.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 24 of 53 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 16
.368 AVG .222
.449 OBP .310
.605 SLG .302
8 XBH 3
5 HR 1
12 RBI 5
14/9 K/BB 19/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
31 GP 22
27 (87.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%)
11 (35.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%)
6 (19.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%)
16 (51.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allow the fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Miller (3-1) takes the mound for the Mariners in his sixth start of the season. He has a 1.15 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In five games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.15, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting just .123 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.