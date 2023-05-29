Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has an OPS of .880, fueled by an OBP of .376 and a team-best slugging percentage of .505 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- In 79.2% of his 53 games this season, Rizzo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has had at least one RBI in 41.5% of his games this season (22 of 53), with two or more RBI eight times (15.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 53 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.368
|AVG
|.222
|.449
|OBP
|.310
|.605
|SLG
|.302
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|5
|14/9
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|22
|27 (87.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|11 (35.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|15 (48.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|6 (19.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|16 (51.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
- Miller (3-1) takes the mound for the Mariners in his sixth start of the season. He has a 1.15 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In five games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.15, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting just .123 against him.
