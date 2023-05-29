The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are playing in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 7 next to come.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.

Boston is 33-3 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Celtics record 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).

Boston is 49-12 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Miami has put together a 25-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Celtics are posting 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are away from home (115.4).

Defensively Boston has played better in home games this season, giving up 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 in road games.

The Celtics are making 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging in away games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat score more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5), but also give up more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).

In 2022-23 Miami is giving up 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).

At home the Heat are collecting 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (23.8).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury - - -

Heat Injuries