The Boston Celtics are 7.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 3-3. The point total is set at 203.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -7.5 203.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • In 76 games this season, Boston and its opponents have gone over 203.5 combined points.
  • The average total in Boston's matchups this year is 229.4, 25.9 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Celtics' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
  • Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
  • This season, Boston has won 26 of its 37 games, or 70.3%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has played 68 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 203.5 points.
  • Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 15.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Miami has a 30-52-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Miami has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • Miami has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 203.5 % of Games Over 203.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 76 92.7% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8
Heat 68 82.9% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • Five of Celtics' past 10 games have hit the over.
  • Boston owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it does in road games (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
  • When Boston puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 40-21 against the spread and 49-12 overall.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • Five of the Heat's last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). Away, it is .390 (16-25-0).
  • The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
  • Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 18-20 43-39
Heat 30-52 3-2 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
40-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-17
49-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-8
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
28-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

