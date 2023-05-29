On Monday, Gleyber Torres (.537 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is hitting .263 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Torres enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .300 with two homers.

Torres has gotten a hit in 38 of 53 games this season (71.7%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (24.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has had an RBI in 15 games this season (28.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 50.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .253 AVG .264 .344 OBP .350 .456 SLG .491 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 5 13/12 K/BB 7/7 5 SB 0 Home Away 32 GP 21 22 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (76.2%) 7 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 13 (40.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (66.7%) 5 (15.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings