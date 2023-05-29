The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Padres.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

  • Bader is hitting .250 with two triples, six home runs and three walks.
  • Bader has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (16 of 24), with multiple hits four times (16.7%).
  • In 25.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bader has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (41.7%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (29.2%).
  • He has scored in 10 of 24 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
.353 AVG .545
.389 OBP .545
.647 SLG 1.273
2 XBH 3
1 HR 2
4 RBI 7
2/1 K/BB 0/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 9
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Miller (3-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.
  • In five games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.15, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting just .123 against him.
