The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Padres.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is hitting .250 with two triples, six home runs and three walks.

Bader has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (16 of 24), with multiple hits four times (16.7%).

In 25.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (41.7%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (29.2%).

He has scored in 10 of 24 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 .353 AVG .545 .389 OBP .545 .647 SLG 1.273 2 XBH 3 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 2/1 K/BB 0/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 9 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings