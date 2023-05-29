Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .633 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .208 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 17 of 35 games this year (48.6%), including four multi-hit games (11.4%).
- In 8.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in six games this year (17.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 20.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.150
|AVG
|.242
|.227
|OBP
|.265
|.175
|SLG
|.273
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|14
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
- Miller (3-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.15, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have just a .123 batting average against him.
