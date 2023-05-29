The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .633 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .208 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 17 of 35 games this year (48.6%), including four multi-hit games (11.4%).
  • In 8.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in six games this year (17.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 20.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
.150 AVG .242
.227 OBP .265
.175 SLG .273
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/3 K/BB 6/1
3 SB 1
21 GP 14
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Miller (3-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.15, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have just a .123 batting average against him.
