Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on May 29 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Padres.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .203 with five doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Higashioka has picked up a hit in 14 games this season (56.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Higashioka has an RBI in nine of 25 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored in eight of 25 games so far this season.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.167
|AVG
|.238
|.194
|OBP
|.333
|.400
|SLG
|.286
|3
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.53 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
- Miller (3-1) takes the mound for the Mariners in his sixth start of the season. He has a 1.15 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.15, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have only a .123 batting average against him.
