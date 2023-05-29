Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Willie Calhoun (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun has four doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .242.
- Calhoun has picked up a hit in 17 of 30 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has homered in three games this season (10.0%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Calhoun has driven in a run in eight games this season (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in nine of 30 games so far this season.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.300
|.259
|OBP
|.333
|.417
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|5/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.53).
- The Mariners give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
- Miller (3-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.15, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting only .123 against him.
