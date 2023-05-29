On Monday, Willie Calhoun (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun has four doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .242.

Calhoun has picked up a hit in 17 of 30 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has homered in three games this season (10.0%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Calhoun has driven in a run in eight games this season (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in nine of 30 games so far this season.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .300 .259 OBP .333 .417 SLG .333 2 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 3 5/3 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 13 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

