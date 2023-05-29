Monday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (28-25) squaring off against the New York Yankees (32-23) at 9:40 PM ET (on May 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-2 victory for the Mariners, so expect a tight matchup.

The Mariners will look to Bryce Miller (3-1) against the Yankees and Domingo German (2-3).

Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Yankees vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Yankees have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Yankees have a 1-4-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those games).

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (40%) in those games.

New York has a mark of 4-6 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for New York is the No. 11 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (253 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.73 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule