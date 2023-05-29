Ty France and Gleyber Torres will be among the star attractions when the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Yankees have +110 odds to upset. Seattle is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +150 odds). An 8-run over/under is listed in this game.

Yankees vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -135 +110 8 +100 -120 -1.5 +150 -185

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Yankees were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Yankees and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have put together a 1-4-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in five of those games).

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won in six, or 40%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has a record of 4-6 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, New York and its opponents have hit the over in 25 of its 55 games with a total.

The Yankees are 1-4-0 against the spread in their five games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-13 13-10 17-6 15-17 26-19 6-4

