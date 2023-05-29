Player prop bet options for Ty France, Gleyber Torres and others are available when the Seattle Mariners host the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Torres Stats

Torres has 52 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.344/.449 on the year.

Torres has recorded a base hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with three home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 24 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has put up 46 hits with nine doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .291/.398/.633 so far this season.

Judge brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 28 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles May. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

France Stats

France has 52 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .260/.341/.410 on the year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 25 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0 vs. Athletics May. 23 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 51 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 17 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .242/.307/.436 so far this season.

Rodriguez has picked up a hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Pirates May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Athletics May. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics May. 24 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

