The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is hitting .250 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
  • LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 69.4% of his 49 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.4% of those games.
  • In 12.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 17 games this year (34.7%), LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.2%) he had more than one.
  • In 36.7% of his games this year (18 of 49), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.303 AVG .245
.370 OBP .317
.576 SLG .358
9 XBH 4
4 HR 1
13 RBI 5
21/5 K/BB 14/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 22
22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%)
11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%)
5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Mariners will send Gilbert (3-2) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed eight innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.60), second in WHIP (.917), and 13th in K/9 (10.4).
