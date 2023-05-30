Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Gleyber Torres (.524 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-6) in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is batting .265 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Torres will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 over the course of his last outings.
- Torres has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 54), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has had at least one RBI in 27.8% of his games this season (15 of 54), with more than one RBI eight times (14.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this year (51.9%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.253
|AVG
|.264
|.344
|OBP
|.350
|.456
|SLG
|.491
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|5
|13/12
|K/BB
|7/7
|5
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|22
|22 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (77.3%)
|7 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (31.8%)
|13 (40.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (68.2%)
|5 (15.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|9 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- The Mariners surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.8 per game).
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.60), second in WHIP (.917), and 13th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
