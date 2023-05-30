One game after going off for 30 points in a 95-91 loss to the Wings, Jewell Loyd leads the Seattle Storm (0-2) at home versus the New York Liberty (2-1) on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The game will air at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Storm matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Liberty vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Liberty went 13-12-0 ATS last season.

The Storm put together a 17-13-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 12 Liberty games last season went over the point total.

Storm games hit the over 17 out of 30 times last year.

