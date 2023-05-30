Jewell Loyd will lead the Seattle Storm (0-2) into a matchup with the New York Liberty (2-1) one game after putting up 30 points in a 95-91 loss to the Wings. The matchup is on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

The matchup has no set line.

Liberty vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN2

Liberty vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 85 Liberty 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-7.7)

Seattle (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 162.6

Liberty vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

New York won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

New York and its opponent combined to go over the point total 12 out of 25 times last year.

Liberty Performance Insights

With 79.6 points per game on offense, the Liberty were ninth in the WNBA last season. On defense, they ceded 82 points per contest, which ranked sixth in the league.

New York averaged 34.3 rebounds per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) last season, while allowing 35.7 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Liberty ranked ninth in the WNBA at 14.6 turnovers per contest, but they forced 11.7 turnovers per game, which ranked second-worst in the league.

The Liberty ranked top-five last year in three-point shooting, best in the league with 9.7 treys per game. Meanwhile, they ranked fifth with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land.

The Liberty dominated when it came to defending against three-pointers, as they ranked third-best in the league in treys allowed (7.1 per game) and third-best in three-point percentage allowed (33.6%).

New York attempted 39.1 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 58.6% of the shots it took (and 66.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 27.6 threes per contest, which were 41.4% of its shots (and 33.7% of the team's buckets).

