Liberty vs. Storm Injury Report, Betting Odds - May 30
Check out the injury report for the New York Liberty (2-1), which currently has just one player listed, as the Liberty ready for their matchup against the Seattle Storm (0-2) at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 30 at 9:00 PM ET.
In its previous game, New York beat Connecticut, 81-65, at home. Its top scorers were Breanna Stewart (21 PTS, 5 AST, 6 STL, 4 BLK, 43.8 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) and Courtney Vandersloot (18 PTS, 10 AST, 2 STL, 70.0 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT).
New York Liberty Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jocelyn Willoughby
|Out
|Quadricep
|0
|0
|0.7
Liberty vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Liberty Player Leaders (2022)
- Stewart averaged 21.8 points per game last season.
- Sabrina Ionescu collected 6.3 assists a game and Jonquel Jones grabbed 8.6 rebounds per contest.
- Ionescu hit 2.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Stewart averaged 1.6 steals per game. Jones collected 1.2 blocks a contest.
Liberty vs. Storm Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Liberty
|-14.5
|160.5
