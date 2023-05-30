Which pitchers are expected to start for their respective teams on Tuesday? Keep scrolling for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Rockies' Kyle Freeland taking on the Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen.

Keep reading to find the probable pitchers for every game on the schedule for May 30.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Rangers at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Martin Perez (6-1) to the mound as they take on the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Alex Faedo (1-2) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.

TEX: Pérez DET: Faedo 10 (56.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (21.2 IP) 3.83 ERA 4.15 6.6 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Tigers

TEX Odds to Win: -130

-130 DET Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Padres at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Ryan Weathers (1-3) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will look to Sandy Alcantara (2-5) for the game between the teams Tuesday.

SD: Weathers MIA: Alcantara 7 (29.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (63 IP) 3.94 ERA 5.00 5.5 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Padres at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -135

-135 SD Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

Guardians at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (2-3) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will look to Kyle Gibson (6-3) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

CLE: Quantrill BAL: Gibson 10 (55 IP) Games/IP 11 (66 IP) 4.75 ERA 3.82 5.1 K/9 6.0

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -150

-150 CLE Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Brewers at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Adrian Houser (1-0) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will counter with Yusei Kikuchi (5-2) when the clubs meet Tuesday.

MIL: Houser TOR: Kikuchi 4 (20 IP) Games/IP 10 (51.1 IP) 2.25 ERA 4.56 6.3 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -150

-150 MIL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Phillies at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (0-1) to the bump as they play the Mets, who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga (4-3) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.

PHI: Suarez NYM: Senga 3 (11 IP) Games/IP 9 (48 IP) 9.82 ERA 3.94 10.6 K/9 11.4

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -135

-135 PHI Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Reds at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Ben Lively (2-2) to the mound as they play the Red Sox, who will give the start to Brayan Bello (3-2) when the teams face off Tuesday.

CIN: Lively BOS: Bello 4 (17 IP) Games/IP 7 (35.1 IP) 2.65 ERA 4.08 9.5 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Reds at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -185

-185 CIN Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 10 runs

Royals at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-5) to the hill as they take on the Cardinals, who will give the start to Miles Mikolas (3-1) when the teams meet on Tuesday.

KC: Greinke STL: Mikolas 11 (57.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (61.2 IP) 4.55 ERA 4.23 6.4 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Royals at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -190

-190 KC Odds to Win: +160

+160 Total: 9 runs

Rays at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Shane McClanahan (8-0) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will counter with Kyle Hendricks (0-1) when the teams face off Tuesday.

TB: McClanahan CHC: Hendricks 11 (64 IP) Games/IP 1 (4.1 IP) 1.97 ERA 6.23 10.5 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Rays at Cubs

TB Odds to Win: -200

-200 CHC Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

Angels at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (2-0) to the hill as they face the White Sox, who will counter with Lucas Giolito (3-4) when the clubs meet Tuesday.

LAA: Anderson CHW: Giolito 9 (48.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (63.1 IP) 4.81 ERA 3.98 5.5 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Angels at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -145

-145 LAA Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

Twins at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (7-1) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will look to Brandon Bielak (1-2) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

MIN: Ryan HOU: Bielak 10 (61 IP) Games/IP 5 (25.1 IP) 2.21 ERA 3.55 10.3 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Twins at Astros

MIN Odds to Win: -115

-115 HOU Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Rockies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Freeland (4-5) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Gallen (6-2) when the clubs play Tuesday.

COL: Freeland ARI: Gallen 11 (58.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (66.2 IP) 3.86 ERA 2.97 6.5 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -250

-250 COL Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8.5 runs

Braves at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-0) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will give the start to JP Sears (0-3) when the teams face off Tuesday.

ATL: Elder OAK: Sears 10 (58.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (53.2 IP) 2.01 ERA 4.70 7.9 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Braves at Athletics

ATL Odds to Win: -250

-250 OAK Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8.5 runs

Yankees at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2) to the hill as they take on the Mariners, who will look to Logan Gilbert (3-2) when the teams play Tuesday.

NYY: Cortes SEA: Gilbert 10 (54.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (60 IP) 5.30 ERA 3.60 8.8 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -135

-135 NYY Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7 runs

Pirates at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (3-4) to the bump as they take on the Giants, who will counter with John Brebbia (2-0) when the teams face off on Tuesday.

PIT: Oviedo SF: Brebbia 10 (53.2 IP) Games/IP 23 (22 IP) 4.70 ERA 3.68 8.0 K/9 12.7

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -145

-145 PIT Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Nationals at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Jake Irvin (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Dodgers, who will give the start to Tony Gonsolin (2-1) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.

WSH: Irvin LAD: Gonsolin 5 (22 IP) Games/IP 6 (29.2 IP) 5.32 ERA 1.82 7.8 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -300

-300 WSH Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 9 runs

