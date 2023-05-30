Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Oswaldo Cabrera (coming off going 0-for-5) and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .195 with six doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 47.8% of his games this season (22 of 46), with more than one hit six times (13.0%).
- He has homered in three games this year (6.5%), homering in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Cabrera has had an RBI in 10 games this season (21.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 of 46 games (32.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.172
|AVG
|.222
|.221
|OBP
|.260
|.297
|SLG
|.289
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|7
|17/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|20
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (40.0%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 44 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Gilbert (3-2) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed eight innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 34th, .917 WHIP ranks second, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 13th.
