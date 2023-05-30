On Tuesday, Oswaldo Cabrera (coming off going 0-for-5) and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .195 with six doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 47.8% of his games this season (22 of 46), with more than one hit six times (13.0%).
  • He has homered in three games this year (6.5%), homering in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cabrera has had an RBI in 10 games this season (21.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 15 of 46 games (32.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
.172 AVG .222
.221 OBP .260
.297 SLG .289
4 XBH 3
2 HR 0
3 RBI 7
17/3 K/BB 7/3
3 SB 2
Home Away
26 GP 20
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (40.0%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 44 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Gilbert (3-2) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed eight innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 34th, .917 WHIP ranks second, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 13th.
