Julio Rodriguez and Gleyber Torres will be among the stars on display when the Seattle Mariners play the New York Yankees on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 84 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 166 extra-base hits, New York ranks eighth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees' .241 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

New York has scored 263 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Yankees rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

New York has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.

New York has pitched to a 3.74 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.231 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees' Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2) will make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.

Cortes has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Orioles L 3-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 5/26/2023 Padres L 5-1 Home Randy Vasquez Joe Musgrove 5/27/2023 Padres W 3-2 Home Luis Severino Michael Wacha 5/28/2023 Padres W 10-7 Home Gerrit Cole Yu Darvish 5/29/2023 Mariners W 10-4 Away Domingo Germán Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners - Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Gerrit Cole Gavin Stone 6/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Lucas Giolito

