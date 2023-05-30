The Seattle Mariners host the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Julio Rodriguez, Aaron Judge and others in this contest.

Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Judge Stats

Judge has 10 doubles, 17 home runs, 31 walks and 38 RBI (49 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .302/.408/.679 slash line on the year.

Judge hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 29 3-for-4 3 2 3 10 0 vs. Padres May. 28 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles May. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Torres Stats

Gleyber Torres has 54 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.343/.446 so far this season.

Torres brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .310 with three home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 29 2-for-6 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gilbert Stats

Logan Gilbert (3-2) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 11th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 34th, .917 WHIP ranks second, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 13th.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics May. 25 8.0 3 2 2 6 0 at Braves May. 20 6.0 4 2 2 9 1 at Tigers May. 14 5.2 6 3 3 4 1 vs. Rangers May. 8 6.2 3 2 2 10 1 at Athletics May. 3 6.0 3 2 2 6 2

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 17 walks and 31 RBI (53 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .247/.311/.451 on the year.

Rodriguez will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .400 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 29 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Pirates May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Athletics May. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

France Stats

Ty France has 53 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .259/.338/.405 so far this year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 25 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0

