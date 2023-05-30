Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Mariners on May 30, 2023
The Seattle Mariners host the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Julio Rodriguez, Aaron Judge and others in this contest.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Mariners vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Judge Stats
- Judge has 10 doubles, 17 home runs, 31 walks and 38 RBI (49 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .302/.408/.679 slash line on the year.
- Judge hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 29
|3-for-4
|3
|2
|3
|10
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 25
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Torres Stats
- Gleyber Torres has 54 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .265/.343/.446 so far this season.
- Torres brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .310 with three home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 29
|2-for-6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Logan Gilbert Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Gilbert Stats
- Logan Gilbert (3-2) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 11th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 34th, .917 WHIP ranks second, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 13th.
Gilbert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Athletics
|May. 25
|8.0
|3
|2
|2
|6
|0
|at Braves
|May. 20
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 14
|5.2
|6
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 8
|6.2
|3
|2
|2
|10
|1
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|6
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Nestor Cortes Jr.'s player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 17 walks and 31 RBI (53 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .247/.311/.451 on the year.
- Rodriguez will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .400 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Pirates
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 25
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
France Stats
- Ty France has 53 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .259/.338/.405 so far this year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|May. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 27
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 25
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|2
|8
|0
Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, Ty France or other Mariners players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.