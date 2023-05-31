On Wednesday, Aaron Judge (batting .389 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Mariners.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge leads New York in OBP (.413) and total hits (50) this season.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is first in the league in slugging.
  • Judge is batting .421 with four homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Judge has recorded a hit in 31 of 46 games this season (67.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (26.1%).
  • He has homered in 14 games this year (30.4%), homering in 9% of his plate appearances.
  • Judge has had at least one RBI in 45.7% of his games this season (21 of 46), with two or more RBI 12 times (26.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 65.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (19.6%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 10
.250 AVG .314
.351 OBP .390
.469 SLG .600
6 XBH 6
4 HR 2
10 RBI 6
25/11 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
28 GP 18
17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (77.8%)
5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (38.9%)
18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (66.7%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (38.9%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (55.6%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.73 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Kirby (5-4) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 20th in WHIP (1.095), and 56th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
