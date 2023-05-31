Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Aaron Judge (batting .389 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Mariners.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge leads New York in OBP (.413) and total hits (50) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is first in the league in slugging.
- Judge is batting .421 with four homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Judge has recorded a hit in 31 of 46 games this season (67.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (26.1%).
- He has homered in 14 games this year (30.4%), homering in 9% of his plate appearances.
- Judge has had at least one RBI in 45.7% of his games this season (21 of 46), with two or more RBI 12 times (26.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 65.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (19.6%).
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.250
|AVG
|.314
|.351
|OBP
|.390
|.469
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|6
|25/11
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|18
|17 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (77.8%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (38.9%)
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (66.7%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (38.9%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (55.6%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.73 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
- Kirby (5-4) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 20th in WHIP (1.095), and 56th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
