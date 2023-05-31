On Wednesday, Aaron Judge (batting .389 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Mariners.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge leads New York in OBP (.413) and total hits (50) this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is first in the league in slugging.

Judge is batting .421 with four homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Judge has recorded a hit in 31 of 46 games this season (67.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (26.1%).

He has homered in 14 games this year (30.4%), homering in 9% of his plate appearances.

Judge has had at least one RBI in 45.7% of his games this season (21 of 46), with two or more RBI 12 times (26.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 65.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (19.6%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .250 AVG .314 .351 OBP .390 .469 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 4 HR 2 10 RBI 6 25/11 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 18 17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (77.8%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (38.9%) 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (66.7%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (38.9%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (55.6%)

