On Wednesday, DJ LeMahieu (batting .175 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is hitting .243 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 68.0% of his 50 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • LeMahieu has an RBI in 17 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
  • He has scored in 19 of 50 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.303 AVG .245
.370 OBP .317
.576 SLG .358
9 XBH 4
4 HR 1
13 RBI 5
21/5 K/BB 14/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 23
22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (17.4%)
11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%)
5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Kirby (5-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 20th in WHIP (1.095), and 56th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.