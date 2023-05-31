Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Gleyber Torres (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Mariners.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is hitting .268 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Torres is batting .304 during his last outings and is on a 10-game hitting streak.
- Torres has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 55 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.3% of them.
- He has homered in eight games this year (14.5%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Torres has driven home a run in 15 games this season (27.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 29 games this season (52.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.253
|AVG
|.264
|.344
|OBP
|.350
|.456
|SLG
|.491
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|5
|13/12
|K/BB
|7/7
|5
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|23
|22 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (78.3%)
|7 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (34.8%)
|13 (40.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (69.6%)
|5 (15.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|9 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
- Kirby (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 20th in WHIP (1.095), and 56th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
