Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .722 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 4-for-5 with ) in his last game against the Mariners.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .243 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- Kiner-Falefa enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .381.
- Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 19 of 37 games this year (51.4%), including six multi-hit games (16.2%).
- In 8.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.6% of his games this season, Kiner-Falefa has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.1%.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.150
|AVG
|.242
|.227
|OBP
|.265
|.175
|SLG
|.273
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
- Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 20th in WHIP (1.095), and 56th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers.
