Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After batting .242 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Higashioka and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to George Kirby) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Mariners.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .214 with five doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- In 15 of 26 games this season (57.7%), Higashioka has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 26), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Higashioka has driven home a run in 10 games this season (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games.
- He has scored in eight games this season (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.167
|AVG
|.238
|.194
|OBP
|.333
|.400
|SLG
|.286
|3
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
- Kirby (5-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 20th in WHIP (1.095), and 56th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
