After batting .242 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Higashioka and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to George Kirby) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Mariners.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .214 with five doubles, three home runs and six walks.

In 15 of 26 games this season (57.7%), Higashioka has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 26), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Higashioka has driven home a run in 10 games this season (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games.

He has scored in eight games this season (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .167 AVG .238 .194 OBP .333 .400 SLG .286 3 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 12 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings