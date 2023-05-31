On Wednesday, Willie Calhoun (batting .314 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Mariners.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is batting .257 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Calhoun is batting .429 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Calhoun has had a hit in 19 of 32 games this year (59.4%), including multiple hits seven times (21.9%).

In 9.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.1% of his games this season, Calhoun has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4%.

In 11 of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .300 .259 OBP .333 .417 SLG .333 2 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 3 5/3 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 15 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

