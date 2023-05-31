On Wednesday, Willie Calhoun (batting .314 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Mariners.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun is batting .257 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • Calhoun is batting .429 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Calhoun has had a hit in 19 of 32 games this year (59.4%), including multiple hits seven times (21.9%).
  • In 9.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28.1% of his games this season, Calhoun has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4%.
  • In 11 of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
.167 AVG .300
.259 OBP .333
.417 SLG .333
2 XBH 1
2 HR 0
3 RBI 3
5/3 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0
17 GP 15
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 20th in WHIP (1.095), and 56th in K/9 (7.3).
