Yankees vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 31
Wednesday's game at T-Mobile Park has the New York Yankees (34-23) squaring off against the Seattle Mariners (28-27) at 9:40 PM ET (on May 31). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (5-4) to the mound, while Clarke Schmidt (2-5) will take the ball for the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, New York and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Yankees' ATS record is 3-4-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in seven of those games).
- The Yankees have won in eight, or 47.1%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- New York has a win-loss record of 4-5 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- New York scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (273 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Yankees have the fourth-best ERA (3.70) in the majors this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 26
|Padres
|L 5-1
|Randy Vasquez vs Joe Musgrove
|May 27
|Padres
|W 3-2
|Luis Severino vs Michael Wacha
|May 28
|Padres
|W 10-7
|Gerrit Cole vs Yu Darvish
|May 29
|@ Mariners
|W 10-4
|Domingo Germán vs Bryce Miller
|May 30
|@ Mariners
|W 10-2
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Logan Gilbert
|May 31
|@ Mariners
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs George Kirby
|June 2
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Luis Severino vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 3
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Michael Grove
|June 4
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Bobby Miller
|June 6
|White Sox
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Lucas Giolito
|June 7
|White Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Lance Lynn
