Bam Adebayo NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Nuggets - June 1
The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article, we look at Adebayo's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|16.5
|20.4
|16.8
|Rebounds
|8.5
|9.2
|9.4
|Assists
|3.5
|3.2
|3.6
|PRA
|29.5
|32.8
|29.8
|PR
|25.5
|29.6
|26.2
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Adebayo is responsible for attempting 15.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.9 per game.
- Adebayo's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.
- The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.
- Giving up 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best team in the NBA.
- The Nuggets allow 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.
Bam Adebayo vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/13/2023
|34
|19
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|12/30/2022
|30
|22
|7
|2
|0
|2
|4
