The Buffalo Bills are -140 to hit the over on 10.5 wins in 2023. They put up a record of 13-3 last season and were eliminated in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Bills: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 10.5 -140 +120 58.3%

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bills games.

Buffalo owned the sixth-ranked defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective offensively, ranking second-best with 397.6 yards per game.

At home last season, the Bills were 7-1. Away, they were 6-2.

The Bills were 4-2 in the AFC East and 9-2 in the AFC overall.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen recorded 4,283 passing yards (267.7 per game) with a 63.3% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 35 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He also had 762 rushing yards on 124 carries and seven touchdowns.

Last year Stefon Diggs hauled in 108 passes for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) while scoring 11 touchdowns.

Last season, Leonard Floyd totaled 9.0 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 59 tackles.

Jordan Poyer picked off four passes while adding 63 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and eight passes defended a season ago.

Buffalo 2023 Strength of Schedule

The Bills will have the sixth-hardest schedule in the NFL, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (155).

Buffalo has a schedule that includes nine games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (four of those teams won 12 or more games and one of them picked up five or fewer wins).

The Bills' schedule in 2023 includes 10 returning playoff teams and nine teams with negative playoff odds.

Bills Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: -240

-240 Odds to Win the AFC East: +115

+115 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

