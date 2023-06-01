The New York Knicks (41-30) currently have +6600 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA championship. They next play at home against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, March 18 at 1:00 PM ET.

Knicks NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +6600 13th Bet $100 to win $6600 To Make the Finals +2500 - Bet $100 to win $2500

Knicks Standings Information

If the playoffs began today, the Knicks would play the Cavaliers (fourth in Eastern Conference) as the No. 5 seed, 9.5 games behind the conference leaders (Bucks).

Team Games Back 1 Milwaukee Bucks - 2 Boston Celtics 1.5 3 Philadelphia 76ers 2.5 4 Cleveland Cavaliers 6.5 5 New York Knicks 9.5 6 Brooklyn Nets 11.0 7 Miami Heat 12.5 8 Atlanta Hawks 15.0 9 Toronto Raptors 16.0 10 Chicago Bulls 17.5

Knicks Team Stats

The Knicks are 41-30 this season.

The Knicks are 19-16 at home, 22-14 on the road and in neutral-site games this year.

The Knicks have a 22-11 record in games they were listed as favorites, and a 19-19 record in games they were listed as the underdog.

In one-possession games, the Knicks are 10-4. And they are 17-11 in games decided by two possessions or less.

The Knicks have registered seven wins when favored by three points or fewer (7-5), and they have a 15-6 record in games when favored by 3.5 or more points.

The Knicks are 10-7 this season when playing as underdogs by three points or fewer, and 9-12 when underdogs by more than three points.

Knicks' Top Players

Julius Randle leads the Knicks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 25.2 points and 10.3 boards per game.

New York's best passer is Jalen Brunson, who averages 6.1 assists per game to go with his 23.8 PPG scoring average.

Randle makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Josh Hart is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

