According to sportsbooks, the Brooklyn Nets (39-31) have +15000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA championship. Next on their schedule is a matchup on Sunday, March 19 at home against the Denver Nuggets, starting at 3:30 PM ET.

Nets NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +15000 15th Bet $100 to win $15000 To Make the Finals +6600 - Bet $100 to win $6600

Nets Standings Information

At present, the Nets would be the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference (11.0 games behind the conference-leading Bucks), and in the first round of the playoffs they would face the No. 3-seeded 76ers.

Team Games Back 1 Milwaukee Bucks - 2 Boston Celtics 1.5 3 Philadelphia 76ers 2.5 4 Cleveland Cavaliers 6.5 5 New York Knicks 9.5 6 Brooklyn Nets 11.0 7 Miami Heat 12.5 8 Atlanta Hawks 15.0 9 Toronto Raptors 16.0 10 Chicago Bulls 17.5

Nets Team Stats

The Nets have put together a 38-31 record this season.

This year, the Nets have a 19-13 record at home and a 19-18 record on the road.

The Nets have won 26 games (26-12) when playing as the favorite, with 12 wins (12-19) when listed as underdogs.

The Nets are 9-3 in one-possession games and 15-9 in games decided by two possessions or less.

When favored by three points or fewer this season, the Nets have put up an 8-4 record. They are 18-8 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

When underdogs by three or fewer points this season, the Nets have posted a 6-9 record. They are 6-10 when underdogs by more than three points.

Nets' Top Players

The Nets scoring leader is Mikal Bridges, who averages 19.1 per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Nicolas Claxton leads Brooklyn in rebounding, averaging 9.2 per game, while Spencer Dinwiddie leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.8 in each contest.

The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Dinwiddie, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

The Brooklyn steals leader is Bridges, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Claxton, who compiles 2.5 rejections per contest.

